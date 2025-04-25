The Pondy Restaurant and Bar targeted by break-in, according to owner

(ABC 6 News) — The owner of The Pondy Restaurant and Bar in Mazeppa has confirmed to ABC 6 News that the restaurant was targeted by a break-in early Friday morning.

The owner told ABC 6 that the break-in occurred around 4 a.m., with the burglar breaking into the restaurant’s ATM. They also broke into the restaurant using a glass breaker, stole $15,000 and damaged other restaurant property.

The break-in is the latest in a string of burglaries around the Rochester area targeting restaurants and other businesses.

