The Planters NUTmobile stops in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — If you spotted something kind of nutty on the streets of Rochester on Tuesday, that’s because the Planters NUTmobile was in town.

The 26-foot-long peanut is on its year-long trip from the East to the West Coast.

The NUTmobile offers more than just smiles. It also offers recently graduated college students a year of travel and community building.

Three brand ambassadors, called Peanutters, are selected each year to chauffer the NUTmobile across the Lower 48.

“I love meeting new people, and I love to travel, so that was a perfect way to do both,” said Peanutter Adleigh Mayes. “I’m looking forward to going to new places and making connections in places I wouldn’t be able to go to.”

The NUTmobile headed to the Honkers game Tuesday night before it leaves town on Wednesday.