The Patient’s Right to Save Act passes Iowa Senate

(ABC 6 News) — A bill aiming to cut the cost of care for patients has cleared the Iowa Senate.

The bipartisan backed legislation known as The Patient’s Right to Save Act requires health providers to disclose the discounted cash price they will accept.

The act applies to both insured and uninsured patients.

As for prescriptions, pharmacies need to have the out-of-pocket pricing of medicine online once that prescription is filled.

The bill, which unanimously passed the Senate, needs to clear the House to be signed into law.