The Onion purchases Alex Jones’ Infowars at bankruptcy auction

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Satirical news site, The Onion, is now the new owner of Infowars.

The Onion purchased Alex Jones’ Infowars at a bankruptcy auction with the move being backed by families of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones owes those families more than $1 billion in defamation suits after calling the massacre a hoax on several Infowars platforms.

Jones vows to challenge the purchase as well as the auction process. The Onion plans to re-launch Infowars as a satirical site in January.