The MN Frost hit Los Corrales in Eyota

(ABC 6 News)- MN Frost fans were out in full force on Tuesday night, as they got their chance to hold the team’s Walter’s Cup.

Fans began lining up to sign autographs, take pictures, and of course hoist the hardware, showing their support of the team and their championship run. One member of the team saying it’s special being able to share the celebration with Frost fans everywhere.

“Seeing all the little girls. There’s been a lot of them and I’ve only been here for like 20 minutes. Seeing them and a lot of my coworkers are gonna come in so they’ve been very supportive over the last year with my hockey so I’m excited about that,” said Clair DeGeorge, the Center/Left wing for the Frost.

The cup will be in several spots across Rochester coming up tomorrow morning at the blood donation center of the Mayo Clinic from 9-11 AM, and then will be headed to Faribault later in the afternoon. Don’t miss your chance to go on out and hoist the trophy.