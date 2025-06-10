The Landing MN to close for annual maintenance

(ABC 6 News) – The Landing MN, a dedicated day shelter for the homeless community, will be closed for annual maintenance on Wednesday, June 11.

This is the only planned closure of the year, to allow staff and volunteers to focus on essential deep cleaning, repairs, and reorganization of the facility. It will only last for one day, as staff and volunteers complete this work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shelter is open year-round, excluding the single maintenance day, and provides critical services such as hot meals, showers, laundry facilities, medical support, and connection to social services.

Alex, Hurlebaus, Executive Director of The Landing MN, said “We recognize how much our clients depend on us to meet their basic needs. This one day of maintenance ensures that we can continue offering a safe, clean, and supportive environment for the rest of the year.”