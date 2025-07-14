The Landing MN teams up with Mayo Clinic to start breakfast program in the fall

(ABC 6 News) — The Landing MN has announced that it will be starting a breakfast program in the fall with help from Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic is helping by starting a “Breakfast War” to see which department can raise the must funds to help The Landing launch the program.

The Landing’s goal is to raise $20,000 to launch the program in order to purchase a commercial cooler to store fresh foods, offset weekly food costs, and provide multiple healthy food options.