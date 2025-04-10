The Landing MN receives gift from local Rochester church

(ABC 6 News) – The Landing MN announced on Thursday it received a $20,000 gift from Community Presbyterian Church of Rochester.

According to a press release, they received the gift on February 28.

That donation will help The Landing MN purchase and install a commercial-grade dishwasher. The organization says the upgrade will help it expand and strengthen its meal service for individuals experiencing homelessness in and around Rochester.

In a statement, Executive Director of The Landing MN Alex Hurlebaus said “This gift from Community Presbyterian Church is a beautiful example of what happens when people come together to meet the needs of their neighbors. Access to a commercial dishwasher may sound simple, but it’s transformational for our operations. It helps us serve more meals, more efficiently.”