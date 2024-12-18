The Landing MN members talk what $100k grant means and how it can further help homelessness

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Christmas came early this year for The Landing MN as on Monday, the non-profit announced it has received a $100,000 grant from Mayo Clinic.

One man experiencing homelessness firsthand says he is excited for what may come out of it.

“I hope that they can have a few more treats and stuff that we can have a little bit more meals and stuff, just regular nice meals, like you would get at the Salvation Army and other places too, but basically I think they can improve that a little bit more,” said Todd Rath, a resident at The Landing.

He says the grant is a game changer for those like himself, looking to live a better life.

“People need that kind of stuff, they appreciate it more I think, because they’re in need, and they get excited about things. I mean that’s what Christmas is about,” Rath said.

That comes in the form of donations from the public as well.

“We all want to get our own place to live again because we’re homeless right now. So basically we’re working on that. Don’t be afraid to donate things to use because we use it,” said Rath.

The Landing says with their population continuing to grow, the grant will continue to provide enough services to those in need.

“It’s different when you’re providing more showers, more laundry, so this grant will continue to help us offer the services that we do now, and scale them as our population grows,” said Jamie Bingner, Development Director at The Landing MN.

The Landing says this is just one of many things Mayo does for the organization throughout the year. But they say the needs are ever growing, and still encourage you to consider donating to The Landing MN.

More information about The Landing MN can be found here.