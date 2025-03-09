The Landing MN asks for supply donations

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester non-profit The Landing MN is asking the community to donate supplies, as its shelves are currently empty.

In a Facebook post, The Landing MN says, “As a safe place to land seven days a week for hundreds of individuals, we go through single-serve food items very quickly in our cafe. With more food going out than coming in, our stock depletes quickly and leaves us with bare shelves – a scary sight!”

The Landing MN shares a photo of its empty shelves to its Facebook page.

The non-profit is putting out call to action to help stock the shelves by donating single-serve, non-perishable food items to help meet the nutritional needs of its guests experiencing homelessness.

You can find The Landing MN’s Amazon wishlist here for a list of needed items.

Single-Serve Food Needs:

– Easy Mac cups

– Tuna pouches

– Pudding cups (shelf stable)

– Granola bars (soft)

– Beef jerky

– Chips

– Microwavable meals

– Pop-Tarts

– Crackers

Donations can be shipped directly to the day center or dropped off seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Landing MN thanks the community for its support.