The Landing MN asks for supply donations
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester non-profit The Landing MN is asking the community to donate supplies, as its shelves are currently empty.
In a Facebook post, The Landing MN says, “As a safe place to land seven days a week for hundreds of individuals, we go through single-serve food items very quickly in our cafe. With more food going out than coming in, our stock depletes quickly and leaves us with bare shelves – a scary sight!”
The non-profit is putting out call to action to help stock the shelves by donating single-serve, non-perishable food items to help meet the nutritional needs of its guests experiencing homelessness.
You can find The Landing MN’s Amazon wishlist here for a list of needed items.
Single-Serve Food Needs:
– Easy Mac cups
– Tuna pouches
– Pudding cups (shelf stable)
– Granola bars (soft)
– Beef jerky
– Chips
– Microwavable meals
– Pop-Tarts
– Crackers
Donations can be shipped directly to the day center or dropped off seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The Landing MN thanks the community for its support.