The Landing MN asks for more volunteers as it preps for winter

(ABC 6 News) — As the seasons change, The Landing MN is asking for your help to keep our unhoused population safe.

It needs more volunteers and comes after both dryers at the facility went down for a month causing major inconvenience.

Because of that incident, no shower towels or client laundry could be given out for those coming to The Landing.

With it now fixed, all eyes are on this winter and ensuring everyone gets the support they need.

Jamie Bingner, the development director of The Landing MN said, “We need volunteers to help us make sure that we can continue to run our programming for our guest while they are here longer because of the winter weather.”

