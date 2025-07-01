The Landing MN announces new Director of Development

(ABC 6 News) – Local nonprofit The Landing MN announced on Tuesday the promotion of Erin Sinnwell as its new Director of Development.

Sinnwell, the former Executive Director of Family Promise for 2-and-a-half years, joined The Landing MN in February of this year as Communications Manager. The nonprofit says her experience and her recent communications leadership gives her a unique perspective on nonprofit development work.

She will oversee all aspects of fundraising, donor engagement, and community partnerships to advance The Landing’s mission and sustainability.

Sinnwell released the following statement regarding her new role:

“I have had the privilege of hearing the heartfelt stories of those we serve, as well as those who serve alongside us. I am incredibly passionate about the mission of The Landing MN, and am excited to continue this meaningful work. Looking ahead, I am dedicated to strengthening our community partnerships and cultivating the essential resources that will enable us to sustain our vital operations, while strategically expanding the programs that address the escalating needs of those we serve.”