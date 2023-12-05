The Good Samaritan Society Decorating Contest

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin retirement home The Good Samaritan Society is coming together to decorate their building. Residents and staff work together to decorate, pick a theme and select a decoration captain.

“It’s their home. So, you know, decorating your home for Christmas is always a heartwarming, you know?” said Claria Stitt, The Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare Administrator. “It’s traditions too. So, yeah, it was, I think it was good for the staff to kind of bond with each other too. Teamwork, and how are we gonna do this? And who’s gonna go grab the, the? So the residents love it. They, they enjoy it.”

This year the decorating event was a competition, with each section of the retirement home judged by Austin Mayor Steve King.

King says he was honored to receive the invitation. And that events like this are probably the best part of being the mayor.

“It’s not often I get into a, to a nursing home or a care facility like this,” said King. “And so to, to see the residents enjoying having that Christmas spirit. There was a resident with a bow on her head. You know, it was, there’s several of them with [decorations] themselves. So it was just really special to come out here and and be with this community.”