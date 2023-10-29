Texas women hurt in crash on I-35 in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – Two women from Texas were injured after crashing on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County on Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:41 p.m. in Albert Lea.

The crash report states that I-35 was covered in snow and ice when the vehicle 53-year-old Delia Cuevas was driving slit into the guard rail.

Cuevas as well as her passenger, 51-year-old Altagracia Cisneros, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital.

Mayo Ambulance also assisted at the scene.