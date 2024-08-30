Texas Roadhouse in Rochester held fundraiser for Olivia Flores’ family

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A fundraiser was held tonight at Texas Roadhouse to support Olivia Flores’ family.

The 18-year-old was killed in a car crash back in May and the community is rallying behind her.

Anyone that stopped by Texas Roadhouse gave back to the Flores family.

20 percent of your food purchase was donated to the family.

“Came across a post that someone from the family had posted requesting silent auction items, and the owner read it, and he was like ‘hey let’s do something for this family,'” Texas Roadhouse store marketer Taylor Ness said.

Management said it’s the least they could do. In fact, they said it was necessary for them to give back.

“It’s our community that helps us grow as a business, so I feel like we have a duty to help them back as well, especially those that like struggle or need the help especially during difficult times like this,” Ness said.

So, whether it was their famous steak, delicious onion blossom or a crisp cold salad, a portion of every meal was donated to the Flores family.

More than just a tasty meal, it was the cause that drew so many people in like Andrew Watts.

“Just supporting everybody around community, around Rochester, and Owatonna, and southeast Minnesota.”

He’s been following the story closely ever since the deadly crash happened, not even thinking twice about pitching in.

“Keep trying and God will keep going and help you guys out with the money and the fundraiser.”

Whether you knew Olivia Flores or not these people felt like it was their duty to give back and to help out her family during this difficult time.