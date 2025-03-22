Texas man pleads guilty to attempted Leroy ATM theft

ATM theft suspect pleads guilty

(ABC 6 News) – The Texas man accused of trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Leroy has taken a plea deal on Friday.

Markell Kinney, 22, faced four charges including theft over $5,000, 1st degree damage to property, fleeing in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Kinney took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the first three charges in exchange for the fourth charge being dropped.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted theft happened back in Jan. at the First State Bank in Leroy.

RELATED: Houston, TX man charged with LeRoy ATM theft; two other suspects may be at large

Around 3 a.m., a witness called 911 after they heard a loud bang. They later said a silver truck had run into one of the bank’s ATM machines.

Law enforcement located a vehicle matching the truck’s description, before it drove off over the border. Iowa law enforcement eventually found the truck flipped over and arrested Kinney nearby.

Two other suspects are believed to be at large, but Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik would not release any information on who the two are and how close law enforcement is to apprehending them.

Kinney’s sentencing date is set for May 15, 2025 at 3 p.m.