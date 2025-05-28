Texas man charged with stealing vehicle in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — A Friendswood, Texas, man has been charged with stealing a vehicle in Austin.

Christopher Donyae Mosley, 27, faces counts of receiving stolen property, possession of burglary or theft tools, and fleeing a peace officer.

On May 23, Austin Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at a business on 6th Street NE in Austin.

According to court documents, the report suggested that there were multiple subjects and two vehicles at the business. The vehicles were described as a red truck with a chain attached to it and a white SUV/Jeep.

When Officer MacCormick arrived in the area, he saw the truck traveling on 4th Avenue with two passengers inside before coming to a stop in the westbound lane adjacent to the Accentra Credit Union without reason.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the truck, and while it initially stopped, it sped away after the officer exited his squad car, driving through several stop signs.

When the officer got near the truck again in the same area, he saw one passenger outside of the vehicle and activated his lights and sirens again at which point the passenger got back in the truck, and it sped away again.

When another officer arrived in the area, Sgt. Osborne, he noticed the truck pull into the parking lot between Accentra Credit Union and the VFW.

Based on its speed, it appeared the driver did not realize it was a dead-end parking lot. The vehicle then pulled back onto 4th Avenue NE and turned southbound on 2nd Street NE again. The vehicle then turned east on 2nd Avenue NE and sped straight through the intersection at 8th Street NE.

Law enforcement then descended upon the area to search for the vehicle and began talking to people standing outside.

Osborne observed the truck traveling westbound on 4th Avenue NE at a high rate of speed and strike a parked vehicle causing a series of collisions with three additional vehicles: a red Mitsubishi Galant, a Chevrolet Cruze, and a maroon Acura.

The Mitsubishi ended up in the front yard of 815 4th Avenue NE facing south. All vehicles sustained

damage.

Osborne saw Mosely and an unidentified male flee from the truck, and he pulled out his handgun ordering Mosely to stop. Mosely was then taken into custody and transported to Mower County Jail.

Upon searching the truck, officers learned it belonged to Main St. Auto in Albert Lea, and it had been stolen along with a white Jeep similar to the description of the other vehicle officers observed in security footage.

During the search, law enforcement located a large Pittsburgh brand pry bar resting between the front passenger seat and the center console. Law enforcement also retrieved the front driver and front passenger airbags, along with the large heavy-duty chain from the bed of the truck.

Law enforcement noted the similarities of the possession of the pry bar, the heavy-duty chain, the use of stolen vehicles, proximity to an ATM, and other evidence in this case, to a recent ATM theft in LeRoy.

Mosley will be back in court on June 9.