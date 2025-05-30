Testimony underway in trial of man accused of killing 5 women in 2023 Minneapolis crash

(KSTP) — Testimony is underway in the jury trial of a Brooklyn Park man accused of causing a crash that killed five young women nearly two years ago.

Derrick Thompson, 29, is charged with five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for driving in a grossly negligent manner, five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for causing the crash and then leaving the scene and five counts of third-degree murder. There are three counts relating to each victim’s death.

Prosecutors have described the five victims – Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gessade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam – as “kind” and “strong” people who cared about their community.

Friday is the first full day of testimony, as opening statements were made Thursday afternoon following two days of jury selection.

Testimony began with Andres Guerra, the state trooper who tried to pull Thompson over after he was clocked going 95 miles an hour. Jurors were shown body and dash camera footage of the SUV speeding past Guerra’s squad vehicle and Guerra responding to the crash.

Jurors also heard from Mohamed Mohamed and Dorinda Pacheco, who both testified to seeing Thompson leave the crash site.

Thompson has previously pleaded not guilty to the state charges. He has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.