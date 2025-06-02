Testimony resumes Monday in trial for Derrick Thompson

(KSTP) — The man accused of killing five young women in a crash nearly two years ago in Minneapolis is back in the courtroom on Monday morning.

Derrick Thompson, 29, is charged with multiple counts of criminal vehicular homicide and five counts of third-degree murder.

Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam were all killed in the crash

As reported last week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Rukia Gesaade, Sahra’s sister, took the stand on Friday and told jurors about the moment she realized Sahra had been killed in the crash.

Monday, jurors heard from Burhal Warfaa, the father of Sagal Hersi.

“She was very dear to me,” he said about Sagal, later adding, “I’m not the same person I used to be. I’m always thinking about her.”

Prosecutors began Monday’s testimony by calling Trooper Vincent Wren, who helped Trooper Guerra clear the Cadillac Escalade after the crash. Jurors viewed footage from Wren’s body worn camera, which showed law enforcement opening the passenger-side doors of the vehicle.

Wren noted that the doors were difficult to open due to damage sustained in the crash and that nobody was inside the vehicle.

Prosecutors also called two Minneapolis police officers, who described Thompson’s arrest and him being brought to the hospital.

The trial is expected to stretch through this week, and possibly into next week.

Thompson has previously pleaded not guilty to the state charges. He has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew in the courtroom and will continue to update this article as testimony resumes.

