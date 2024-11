(ABC 6 News) — Tesla’s market value passed the $1 trillion mark on Friday as the electric automaker’s shares rose more than 9%.

It comes after gaining more than 19% at Thursday’s market close. It is the first time the company has crossed the $1 trillion valuation in more than two years.

Investors believe there will be more favorable treatment for CEO Elon Musk and his companies after he expressed support for President-Elect Donald Trump.