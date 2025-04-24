Tensions flare at Rep. Ashley Hinson town hall meeting in Mason City

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News ) – Iowa representative Ashley Hinson got plenty of pushback from the community on Thursday as she heard from North Iowans on issues such as tariffs and immigration.

“Canada we get a lot of lumber from, and I asked about housing, and homebuyers, and homebuilders, and our lumber comes from that country, and of course we have expansive tariffs on those right now, why are they?” said Al Nickerson, a Clear Lake, IA, resident.

Despite a lot of concern on the tariff topic, one member of the community said he was in support of the recent tariffs at the national level.

“They’ve been unfair against us for a long time, and if we don’t do something about it. Everyone sees the tariffs as a bad thing, but we’re also renegotiating,” said Mike Lease from Osage, IA.

And in regards to other topics like immigration and Medicaid, he thinks change has been needed for a long time.

“Now all of a sudden something’s happening, and people are upset. It sounds like a double standard to me and people need to just stop and reflect on what it was like when they were young and face reality,” Lease said.

On the other hand, others mentioned the focus by the government isn’t being put in the right place.

“The federal government subsidizes Starlink $38 billion, they subsidize Tesla, $2.8 billion, that’s with a ‘B.’ Nobody’s looking at those programs, and why is that?” said former IA legislator Sharon Steckman.

Some saying they left the meeting with more questions than answers.

“Frankly she was like a robot talking, just speaking whatever she’s been told to say. I don’t think people were satisfied with the answers by the reaction of the audience, at all,” Steckman said.

Around 200-250 people were in attendance on Thursday, and those in attendance said they won’t stop showing up until they feel like they are getting their voices heard.