Tensions flare at Rochester City Council meeting

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, there were a few testy exchanges at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Councilors were discussing the $3.5 million bid to design a sports complex in Rochester. However, Councilmember Molly Dennis questioned why the lowest bid wasn’t accepted and seemingly suggested that the Council was hiding the cost of the project.

Fellow Councilmembers disagreed with Dennis and claimed that despite the relatively high cost, it was the best bid on the table, which was why it was accepted.