Temporary Commissioner appointed for Minnesota Department of Human Services

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan appointed Shireen Gandhi as temporary commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services on Monday.

Gandhi was appointed as temporary commissioner after Jodi Harpstead stepped down from the position today after five and a half years of service. She will take over the role until a permanent commissioner is appointed.

Shireen Gandhi joined the department in 2017, and was appointed to deputy commissioner in 2022.