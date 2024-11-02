Teen seriously hurt in UTV rollover

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a UTV rollover in Rockwell Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, it happened 11:50 a.m. on the 18000 block of 180th Street.

A 16-year-old from Rochester, MN was operating a 2013 Polaris Ranger RZR when it rolled in a field.

The juvenile sustained serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department.

Rockwell EMS also assisted at the scene.