Teen injured in Highway 52 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person is injured after a crash on Highway 52 early Sunday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 12:39 a.m. in Goodhue County.

The crash report states 18-year-old Dakota Porter from Mayer, MN was traveling northbound on Highway 52, when he over-corrected and rolled in the median.

Porter was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Wanamingo Fire and Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.