Teen injured in Fillmore County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A teenager was injured after a one vehicle crash in Fillmore County Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5:19 p.m. at milepost 25 of Highway 43 in Rushford Village.

The crash report states 16-year-old Carter Skree of Rushford was traveling north, when he lost control of the car and rolled into the ditch.

Skree was transported to Winona Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Rushford Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.