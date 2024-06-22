Teen injured after being dragged by a car in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was severely injured on Sunday after being dragged by a car in Albert Lea.

Friends of Josiah Guerrero said he was dragged behind a car while people inside were allegedly trying to rob him of his moped keys and his backpack.

Guerrero was hospitalized after the incident and is expected to undergo multiple surgeries.

If you would like to support Guerrero’s recovery, a link can be found here.