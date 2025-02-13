Teen hurt after crash near Civic Center Drive in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – One person was hurt early Thursday morning after two vehicles collided on Highway 52 in Rochester near Civic Center Drive.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:28 a.m. A Nissan Altima and Ford Bronco were both southbound on Highway 52 when they collided.

The passenger of the Bronco, an 18-year-old girl, was taken to St. Mary’s for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the incident.