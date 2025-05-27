Teen hit by car in rural Austin over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office says a teen was behind the wheel of a car that hit another teen in rural Austin.

According to MCSO, they received a call for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 1:15 p.m. The 18-year-old male victim was taken by Mayo One air ambulance to Saint Marys in Rochester with serious injuries. No update on his current condition is available at this time.

MCSO says a 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the car, and he was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.