Teen dies in Worth County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash in Worth County on Saturday morning.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 6:40 a.m.

The crash report states the vehicle was heading east on 410th Street near Killdeer Ave, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch, striking a power pole and coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver, 20-year-old Blair Hansen from St. Ansgar, was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by MercyOne Airmed for injuries.

A 16-year-old passenger, also from St. Ansgar, was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Northwood EMS, but did not survive.

Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Kensett and Northwood Fire Departments, Northwood EMS, MercyOne Airmed and Alliant Energy all assisted at the scene of the crash.