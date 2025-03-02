Celebration of life for St. Ansgar teen scheduled March 8

(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash in Worth County on Saturday morning, March 1.

St. Ansgar teenager Ayden Steele’s celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. March 8 at the Carpenter Community Center.

According to his obituary, Steele was a sophomore at St. Ansgar High School who loved fishing, golfing, and music.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. March 1.

The crash report states the vehicle was heading east on 410th Street near Killdeer Ave, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch, striking a power pole and coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver, 20-year-old Blair Hansen from St. Ansgar, was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by MercyOne Airmed for injuries.

The 16-year-old passenger, Steele, was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Northwood EMS but did not survive.

Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Kensett and Northwood Fire Departments, Northwood EMS, MercyOne Airmed and Alliant Energy all assisted at the scene of the crash.