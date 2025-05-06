Teacher Appreciation Week: Ms. Schewe, Hawthorne Elementary

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Tuesday is Day 2 of Teacher Appreciation Week, and ABC 6 News anchor Carly Berglund is continuing her mission to spread thanks to area educators.

Tuesday’s stop was in Albert Lea visiting Hawthorne Elementary School as we recognize the work of 4th grade teacher Ms. Schewe, who also happens to be a Albert Lea graduate herself.

Ms. Schewe says there is one reason she is able to make such a big impact.

“They are why I do it. I just love the kids, love seeing the growth, just knowing I have a part, a small part of them becoming really great people is just, it’s awesome,” said Ms. Schewe.