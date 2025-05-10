Teacher Appreciation Week: Mrs. Otto, LeRoy-Ostrander

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Friday wrapped up Teacher Appreciation Week, and ABC 6 News anchors Carly Berglund and Axel Gumbel headed to LeRoy-Ostrander to celebrate Mrs. Otto.

Mrs. Otto is a third grade teacher at the elementary school, and she is not only being recognized for being helpful. She also makes books come alive during reading time in her classroom.

It’s just one reason she has a class full of smiling students.

“I love being around kids and I love what I learn for the kids,” Mrs. Otto said. “They bring something new for me everyday. And just their laughter and their joy. Yeah, it’s just great. Teaching is great.”

To all the educators out there, happy Teacher Appreciation Week and thank you for all you do!