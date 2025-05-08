Teacher Appreciation Week: Mrs. Frederick, Austin Pacelli Catholic Schools

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Thursday marks the fourth day of Teacher Appreciation Week, and we are continuing to honor local teachers at ABC 6 News.

Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund headed to Austin on Thursday with a special surprise for Austin Pacelli Catholic Schools teacher Mrs. Frederick. Watch the interview in the video player above!