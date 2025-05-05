Teacher Appreciation Week: Mr. Hagan, Bamber Valley Elementary

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Monday kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week, which is a weeklong celebration to recognize the work educators do for our future generations.

It’s been celebrated since 1984, according to We Are Teachers.

ABC 6 News Good Morning Anchor Carly Berglund was at Bamber Valley Elementary in Rochester to surprise Mr. Hagan. Watch the full interview in the video above!