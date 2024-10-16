Tax extension filing deadline is tonight

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you filed for a tax extension for the 2023 tax year, the deadline is tonight.

According to the IRS, tax payments can be made online, by phone, or on the IRS2Go app.

If the payment is late, you may get late filing penalties. There are also options for those who can’t afford it, including requesting an IRS payment plan.

Those who still need to file have until midnight.