Taste of Nations held in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – The Welcome Center of Austin held the 14th annual edition of the “Taste of Nations” Fair at Bandshell Park on Saturday.

It brought together a melting pot of ethnic cuisine that showcases the rich diversity of cultures in the city.

Several food trucks were on site to deliver every kind of cuisine you could imagine, from pizzas to pupusas, Swedish meatballs to Puerto Rican jibaritos.

“What better way to get the community together than by food,” said Varinh Van Vugt, who helped coordinate the event for the Austin Welcome Center. “I think that a lot of great things happen around food, we have holidays and celebrations, I think food is a great way to get people together.”

The event is made possible through local sponsors, as well as by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council and legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.