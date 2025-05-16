Taste of Nations event returns to Austin this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — If you want to learn more about other cultures this weekend, the City of Austin has you covered.

The Taste of Nations Cultural Heritage Festival returns this Saturday. The free and family-friendly event will celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures that make up the local community.

The festival, now in its 15th year, features authentic food, dance, music, and more from many different cultures.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.