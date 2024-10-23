Target cutting prices on 2000+ items

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It is good news for shoppers as Target announced it is cutting prices on more than 2000 products including food and beverages, beauty products, and toys.

It’s not the first time that the Minneapolis-based retailer has reduced prices to try and win back customers.

In May, Target cut prices on about 5000 everyday items as well.

The company expects in total, there will be more than 10,000 products sold at its stores with a price reduction.