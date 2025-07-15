Executive producer of new Jodi Huisentruit docuseries discusses how it was made
(ABC 6 News) – A new documentary series exploring the disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit premieres Tuesday night on Hulu.
The series is called “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit.”
Maria Awes is the documentary’s executive producer, and she sat down with ABC 6 News for a live interview to talk about the making of the series. Watch the full interview in the video player above.