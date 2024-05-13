Taking mom to brunch: North Iowans share the love on mother’s day

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, residents of Mason City congregated at the downtown plaza, all of them taking their moms to brunch for Mother’s Day.

Several restaurants in the downtown area offered Mother’s Day brunch specials, which many used so they could treat their special guardians.

Entire families gathering to celebrate the woman who gave them the gift of life, such as Ella and Haylee Petree, who say they got their mother plants for Mother’s Day.

Toya Moorehead, stating that her mom is her “best friend,” appreciating all that she’s done for her and taught her.

Xander Johnson-Rodriguez, saying his mom is “really kind to a lot of people and she works hard for both of us.”

His sister, Isabel Johnson-Perez, stating that “she makes sure we have a better life than she did.”

From ABC 6, we want to wish all of the moms and mother-figures out there a happy Mother’s Day.