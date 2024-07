(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are investigating a T-bone that happened crash near Soldier’s Field Golf Course Friday night.

RPD says the crash happened around 10:07 p.m., as the fireworks were going off.

One car T-boned the other, resulting in one driver sustaining minor injuries. That driver denied medical attention at the scene.

Police say the drivers gave conflicting stories about how the crash occurred, both claiming they had the green light.