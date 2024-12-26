Systane eye drops recalled due to possible “fungal contamination” risk

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The FDA is issuing a recall for a popular eye drop brand, Systane, used to combat dry eyes.

The FDA said the specific lot of Systane “Lubricant Eye Drops — Ultra PF” may be contaminated with fungus which can cause eye infections and vision damage.

The drops will be labeled with the lot number 10101 with an expiration date of September 2025. If you have the drops, stop using them immediately and return them for a refund or replacement.