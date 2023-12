(ABC 6 News) – In Iowa, Britt Police put residents on alert after reports of a man creeping around residents’ homes Dec. 25.

An individual wearing a ski mask roamed around the area of 2 Ave. Northeast, according to Britt Police Department.

Police stated he looked in mail boxes and knocked on doors before returning to a vehicle.

By Christmas evening, Britt police called the situation “handled,” but gave no further specifics.