Suspicious person reported near Byron High School Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A suspicious person was reported near Byron High School (BHS) Thursday morning, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

At around 11:15 a.m., authorities responded to the report. OCSO says a BHS staff member saw someone who was not associated with the school near the property.

That employee said the suspicious person was wearing all black and carrying a backpack.

The person was later found away from the school grounds and identified. OCSO then determined that there was no threat to the school at any time.