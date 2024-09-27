Suspicious package delivered to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, a suspicious package was delivered to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

According to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State, the office has been evacuated while an investigation is underway. The FBI, U.S. Postal Service, and Minnesota State Patrol are responding to the incident.

The package was addressed to the office with a return address to the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.” This comes after several other Secretaries of State and state election officials received similar suspicious packages.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon issued the following statement:

“Threatening election officials is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Our democracy depends on public servants who must be able to perform their duties free from fear, intimidation, or harassment. This action is not deterring our work or determination to deliver another election that is free, fair, accurate, and secure. We will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the person or persons responsible for this action are held accountable.”

The National Association of Secretaries of State offered this statement as well:

“With less than 50 days until the November 5, 2024 general election, we are seeing a disturbing trend continue—the second assassination attempt of a presidential candidate, and threatening and intimidating actions towards election officials. We are thankful our colleagues and their staff mem­bers are safe. We are also extremely grateful for the work of law enforcement in expertly handling these incidents.

“Time and time again, NASS has condemned threats towards election officials and workers. We have continually spoken out against previous suspicious letters sent and the first assassination at­tempt of a former president and current presidential candidate. This must stop, period. Our democ­racy has no place for political violence, threats or intimidation of any kind.”