“Suspicious” brush fire near Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire near Pine Island Friday night.

The fire started shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of White Pines Road and White Bridge Road. That’s near the Elk Run overpass.

Crews had the fire out not long after it started. They weren’t able to give a cause for the fire, but a source on scene said the fire appears suspicious.

The fire happened in an area where crews have responded to other fires.

Friday afternoon Olmsted County issued a burn ban due to hot, dry conditions. Most of the ABC 6 News viewing area is under extreme drought creating opportunities for fires to start easily and spread fast.

This is the driest summer we’ve seen in nearly 50 years.