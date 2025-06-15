Suspected shooter’s car found in Sibley County, law enforcement investigating area

(KSTP) – A vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers, has been located on Highway 25 in Sibley County between Green Isle and Belle Plaine, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says.

The highway will be shut down due to law enforcement in the area all day, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

An emergency alert was also sent to people in the area, telling them to lock their doors and secure their vehicles after Boelter’s vehicle was found, while a manhunt continues to find him.

While the sheriff’s office says that a shelter-in-place order was not given, authorities will be knocking on residents’ doors requesting permission to search their property in relation to the investigation.

Federal authorities are also assisting with the investigation to find Boelter; the ATF of St. Paul and the FBI both said they were assisting with the investigation on Saturday.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter’s arrest and conviction. Their toll-free tipline is 1-800-225-5324, and tips can also be sent on the FBI’s website.

Boelter is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes; he has previously disguised himself as a police officer.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved collared shirt or coat and light pants.

The manhunt for Boelter began Saturday after he was named the suspect in the shooting death of Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in Brooklyn Park in what Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.”

State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times at their home in Champlin.

They were both out of surgery Saturday, and Walz said he was “optimistic” about their recovery. Late Saturday evening, sources told KSTP Yvette was awake and alert, and was texting on her phone.