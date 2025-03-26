Suspect in LeRoy ATM theft extradited to Iowa on fugitive from justice warrant

(ABC 6 News) – The Texas man accused of an attempted ATM theft in LeRoy, Minnesota, has now been extradited to Iowa as a fugitive from justice.

Related: Texas man pleads guilty to attempted Leroy ATM theft

22-year-old Markell Deshawn Kinney, who pleaded guilty to the attempted theft, was booked in the Winneshiek County Jail on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Court documents say he is answering to a criminal charge of First Degree Theft, and five counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief in Iowa.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in Iowa on January 31st for those charges.