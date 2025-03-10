Suspect in drug homicide re-arrested after leaving treatment facility

(ABC 6 News) – The suspect in a 3rd-degree murder case was taken back into Olmsted County custody after leaving a chemical dependency treatment center, then allegedly testing positive for drugs.

Timothy Daniel Loftus, 43, was charged with 3rd-degree murder–sell/distribute/give controlled substance, as well as interference with a dead body after allegedly giving 28-year-old Tia Arleth fentanyl, causing her fatal overdose.

Loftus allegedly hid Arleth’s body in a trailer near his house, then transported her to the Haverhill Township field where she was found in 2022.

Loftus got permission to leave the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for a drug treatment facility in December of 2023.

According to court documents filed Friday, March 7, Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections learned March 6 that Loftus had exited treatment and returned to Rochester.

On March 7, Loftus allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

His release was immediately revoked.

Loftus is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing April 15, followed by a jury trial April 22.